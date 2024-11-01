Guardiola eases concerns over Savinho but still battling an injury crisis at Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has eased concerns about the seriousness of an ankle problem sustained by Brazil winger Savinho amid an injury crisis for the Premier League champions. Guardiola says, “It was a knock. A strong one but (it’s) not fractured.” Savinho was in tears as he was carried off the field on a stretcher during City’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham in the English League Cup on Wednesday. Manuel Akanji was hurt in the warmup for that game. Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Oscar Bobb were already on the injury list and won’t play against Bournemouth on Saturday. Jeremy Doku has also been sidelined.

