Guardiola dismisses Spanish reports that Haaland is unhappy at Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says he has no reason to think Erling Haaland is unhappy at Manchester City. The City manager was asked about reports in the Spanish media that the 23-year-old Norway striker is frustrated in the northwest of England. He says, “You have to ask the media from Madrid. Maybe they have more info than we have.” Guardiola adds, “We don’t have the feeling that he’s unhappy.” Haaland returned from a two-month injury layoff in midweek in City’s 3-1 win over Burnley in the English Premier League. He’s in line to start Monday at Brentford.

