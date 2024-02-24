Guardiola calls Man City players ‘supermen’ after Foden earns 1-0 win at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Phil Foden’s 16th goal of the season has earned Manchester City a 1-0 win over Bournemouth that trimmed the gap to Premier League leader Liverpool to one point. Pep Guardiola’s team had to contend with local fireworks, a misfiring Erling Haaland and a second-half onslaught from Bournemouth before leaving the south coast with a 15th victory from its last 17 matches in all competitions. The latest win was secured by Foden’s 24th-minute tap-in after Haaland’s shot was parried out by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto. City stayed firmly in the hunt for another title ahead of a crucial month in March that contains league matches against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

