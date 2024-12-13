Guardiola accepts Man City may need to sign more players to cope with schedule

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes he will need a bigger squad to handle soccer’s ever-expanding fixture schedule. City has been weakened by a host of injuries and is still competing in three competitions, including an expanded Champions League. At the end of the season, it has the Club World Cup in the United States. Guardiola says on Friday, “Maybe with this calendar you need a squad with 25, 30 players. It will be more difficult financially for the club.” Key players Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Ruben Dias and Phil Foden have been injured or ill and City’s form has unravelled. It has the derby against Manchester United on Sunday.

