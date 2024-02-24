Guardians’ Vogt excited for 1st spring game as he launches managerial career

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Stephen Vogt likened Saturday’s spring training opener to a new school year. “There’s something so exciting about the first day,” the new Cleveland Guardians manager said before his dugout debut against Cincinnati at Goodyear Ballpark. “It’s like the first day of school, you have the new outfit you picked out, haircut, all those things. It’s the same feeling. It’s a fresh start.” Vogt’s statement came before the Guardians fell 4-0 to the Reds in the teams’ Cactus League opener. Vogt is taking over for Terry Francona in Cleveland. The 39-year-old is only one season removed from his playing career, which lasted 10 years with six teams.

