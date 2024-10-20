Guardians’ unexpected season ends with emotional, 10-inning loss to Yankees in Game 5 of tight ALCS

CLEVELAND (AP) — This isn’t the way it was supposed to end for the Guardians. Not like this. Their surprising season came to a sudden finish late Saturday night, losing 5-2 in 10 innings to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of an American League Championship Series. The Guardians, who overachieved in winning 92 regular-season games and the AL Central title, fought their way past division rival Detroit in the ALDS for a shot at the Yankees with their star-studded roster and $300 million-plus payroll. For five games, Cleveland gave New York all it could handle. It wasn’t enough. The Guardians will try again next year to end a World Series drought dating to 1948.

