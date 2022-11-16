Guardians trade with D-backs, Rockies, add to 40-man roster

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones and added several players to their 40-man roster ahead of baseball’s deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft. The AL Central champions sent Jones to the Colorado Rockies for infielder Juan Brito. For Carver, the Guardians sent reliever Carlos Vargas to the Diamondbacks. The 23-year-old Carver pitched at High-A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo last season. He went 2-5 with a 5.06 ERA in 24 appearances. The Guardians also designated left-handers Anthony Gose and Kirk McCarty for assignment to make roster room.

