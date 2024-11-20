Guardians trade right-handed reliever Eli Morgan to Cubs for minor league OF Alfonsin Rosario

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded a piece of their powerful bullpen, sending right-hander Eli Morgan to the Chicago Cubs for minor league outfielder Alfonsin Rosario. Morgan went 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 32 appearances last season for the AL Central champions, who had the best bullpen in the majors in 2024. He became more trusted in big spots by manager Stephen Vogt as the season progressed. The right-hander had a string of 16 straight scoreless innings from Aug. 28 to Sept. 25. The 28-year-old Morgan went 18-12 with a 3.97 ERA in 131 games over four seasons for Cleveland, which drafted him in the eighth round in 2017.

