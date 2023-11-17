Guardians trade pitcher Cal Quantrill to the Rockies for minor league catcher Kody Huff

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded starter Cal Quantrill to the Colorado Rockies for minor league catcher Kody Huff. Quantrill had an injury-plagued 2023 season for Cleveland, a year after he won 15 games and helped the Guardians win the AL Central. The team designated the 28-year-old pitcher for assignment earlier this week. Quantrill went 4-7 with a 5.24 ERA in 19 games this season while also twice going on the injured list for lengthy stints with shoulder problems. He was acquired by Cleveland in 2020 at the trade deadline from San Diego. Cleveland has an abundance of young pitchers, making Quantrill expendable.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.