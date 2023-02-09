Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd

By The Associated Press
FILE -Oregon State's Justin Boyd bunts the ball during an NCAA baseball game against Stanford on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. The Guardians acquired outfielder Justin Boyd on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds for outfielder Will Benson. Boyd was Cincinnati’s 2nd round (73rd overall) pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oregon State, where he batted a Pac-12-best .373 with 24 steals last season, earning NCBWA Second-Team All-American honors.(AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded outfielder Will Benson to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday for outfielder Justin Boyd. The defending AL Central champions will also get a player to be named from the Reds in the swap. Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out of Oregon State. He led the Pac-12 with a .373 batting average and 24 steals in 2022. The 6-foot-5 Benson spent 28 games with the Guardians last season, batting .182 with three RBIs in 28 games. The 24-year-old struggled at the plate, striking out 19 times in just 55 at-bats.

