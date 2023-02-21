Guardians top prospects Espino, DeLauter out with injuries

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Guardians top pitching prospect Daniel Espino will be sidelined at least two months with a right shoulder strain. Espino was tracking to possibly make his big league debut this season. He reported soreness after a throwing session last month. The 22-year-old will be re-evaluated later in camp, but at this point the team doesn’t expect him to throw for eight weeks. Espino struck out 35 in just 18 1/3 innings at Double-A Akron last season before being sidelined with knee tendinitis. Also, outfielder Chase DeLauter, the team’s top draft pick last year, will be out 4-5 months with a broken foot.

