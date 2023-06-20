Guardians’ top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to make MLB debut against Athletics

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gavin Williams, Cleveland’s top pitching prospect, will make his major league debut on Wednesday with a start against the Oakland Athletics. A first-round draft pick in 2021, the 23-year-old Williams has quickly risen through the Guardians organization. The club feels it’s time to see how his electric fastball plays against the game’s best players. Williams has gone 4-2 with a 2.39 ERA this season at Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. He has struck out 81 in 60 innings. Last season, Williams struck out 149 in 115 innings.

