Guardians to place Steven Kwan on injured list and recall prospect Kyle Manzardo, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the moves tells AP that the Cleveland Guardians will place leadoff hitter Steven Kwan on the injured list with a hamstring strain and call up top prospect Kyle Manzardo. Kwan entered the weekend leading the AL in batting. He underwent an MRI after leaving Saturday’s game with tightness. The team has the results and intends to place Kwan on the 10-day IL. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Guardians won’t make the roster moves until Monday before opening a series with Detroit. Manzardo was acquired last year from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline.

