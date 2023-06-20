Guardians starter Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie will be shut down for up to six weeks with an elbow sprain that may yet require surgery. McKenzie was placed on the 15-day injured list over the weekend with a strained ulnar collateral ligament. Guardians team physician Dr. Mark Schickendantz evaluated McKenzie at the Cleveland Clinic and advised he not throw for an extended period. McKenzie, who missed the season’s first two months with a shoulder strain, will seek a second opinion with the team’s blessing. McKenzie experienced pain in his elbow following just his second start.

