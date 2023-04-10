Guardians starter McKenzie progressing from shoulder strain

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Guardians' Triston McKenzie pitches in the first inning of Game 3 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Cleveland. Guardians starter Triston McKenzie is set to resume his throwing program after making progress in his recovery from a shoulder strain. The team said Monday, April 10, 2023, that McKenzie, who has been sidelined to start the season with a strained teres major muscle, was checked by Dr. Jason Genin on Sunday and the right-hander was cleared to throw with a weighted ball.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, FIle)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie is set to resume his throwing program after making progress in his recovery from a shoulder strain. The team says McKenzie, who has been sidelined to start the season with a strained teres major muscle, was checked by Dr. Jason Genin on Sunday. The right-hander was cleared to throw with a weighted ball. As long as he doesn’t have any issues, McKenzie can begin throwing in a few days. Once he’s re-evaluated, the Guardians will have a better sense of when he can pitch in games again. Initially, the defending AL Central champions were worried the 25-year-old McKenzie could miss two months.

