Guardians starter McKenzie progressing, Civale goes on IL

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie is set to resume his throwing program after making progress in his recovery from a shoulder strain. The team says McKenzie, who has been sidelined to start the season with a strained teres major muscle, was checked by Dr. Jason Genin on Sunday. Also, the Guardians placed starter Aaron Civale on the 15-day injured list with a strained side muscle. Civale felt discomfort following his most recent start and imaging tests taken revealed the strain. The team recalled reliever Peyton Battenfield from Triple-A Columbus. He’ll head to the bullpen but could start in Civale’s spot on Wednesday against the Yankees.

