Guardians starter Ben Lively ‘good to go’ after being examined for possible injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said starting pitcher Ben Lively, who underwent tests after leaving Saturday’s game with some tightness, is “good to go” for his next start. The right-hander was examined back in Cleveland after pitching Saturday night in Miami. He left after five innings and 65 pitches but still won his fifth straight start as the Guardians beat the Marlins 8-0. Vogt said everything checked out, and Lively will be ready to go for his next outing, possibly this weekend in Toronto.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.