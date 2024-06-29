Guardians sign left-hander Matthew Boyd, who continues to recover from Tommy John surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians signed free agent left-hander Matthew Boyd to a major league contract for the remainder of the season. The addition will give the AL Central leaders some added pitching depth and protection when Boyd becomes healthy enough to play. He is still recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery last year. He won’t be ready to join the Guardians until at least August. The AL Central leaders are likely to add more starting pitching by the trading deadline. Before then, the Guardians will get a boost with Gavin Williams set to join the rotation after being sidelined with an elbow injury sustained in spring training.

