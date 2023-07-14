Guardians’ Shane Bieber to miss next start with forearm irritation

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will skip his scheduled start on Monday because of a forearm issue. Manager Terry Francona says the forearm has been bothering Bieber for the past month or so. He says Bieber had an MRI on Friday and will see the Texas Rangers’ orthopedist this weekend while the Guardians are playing at Texas. Bieber is is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 19 starts. He’s 0-3 in his last five outings. Bieber has been the subject of trade speculation ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.