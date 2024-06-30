Guardians send struggling Triston McKenzie to minors and activate Gavin Williams from IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians are sending Triston McKenzie to the minors to work out his pitching problems. The AL Central leaders optioned the right-hander to Triple-A Columbus two days after he went a season-low 2 1/3 innings in a 10-3 loss to the Royals. McKenzie hasn’t gone past the third inning in any of his last three starts. McKenzie is 3-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 16 starts. He’s given up 19 homers in 75 2/3 innings. To take McKenzie’s spot, the team activated right-hander Gavin Williams from the 60-day injured list. Williams hasn’t pitched for Cleveland this season after he injured his elbow while throwing a weighted ball during a workout in spring training.

