Guardians rookie Brennan hits single that accidentally kills bird on infield during game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland rookie Will Brennan hit a hard grounder that accidentally killed a bird wandering on the infield grass in the Guardians’ 3-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. With none out and a runner at first base, Brennan hit a smash that connected with a small bird who had wandered into a dangerous place. The ball sent the bird, well, flying and when Brennan got to first he reacted by putting his hands on his helmet and grimacing. Following the game, Brennan posted an apology on Twitter. It’s the second time in a week that a major league player has unintentionally killed a bird.

