Guardians right-hander Ben Lively expected to be OK after departing with right thigh contusion

CHICAGO (AP) — Ben Lively and the Cleveland Guardians were feeling fortunate after it looked as if the pitcher escaped what could have been a major injury. Lively departed Cleveland’s 5-0 victory at the Chicago White Sox after he was struck by a comebacker in the second inning. The right-hander tumbled to the ground after the play, but the team said he had a right thigh contusion and he felt he would be able to make his next start. Lively struck out two in two innings for the AL Central leaders. He is 11-9 with a 4.01 ERA in a career-high 26 starts and 137 innings.

