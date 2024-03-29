Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan has Tommy John surgery, may need 16 months of recovery time

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cleveland Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan had season-ending Tommy John surgery and could need up to 16 months to recover. Stephan has been a dependable part of Cleveland’s bullpen the past two seasons. He had his right ulnar collateral ligament repaired and a bone spur addressed. The team estimates the 28-year-old Stephan will be sidelined at least one year and up to 16 months. Stephan has appeared in 137 games the past two years, used primarily as a set-up man for closer Emmanuel Clase. Stephan went 7-7 with a 4.06 ERA and two saves in 71 games last season.

