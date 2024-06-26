Guardians recall hard-hitting Jhonkensy Noel to make MLB debut

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have recalled slugger Jhonkensy Noel from Triple-A Columbus. Noel was scheduled to make his major league debut on Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. The 22-year-old was batting sixth in the starting lineup and playing first base. Noel hit .295 with 15 doubles, 18 homers, 59 RBIs and a .578 slugging percentage in 65 games with Columbus this season. He leads the International League in RBIs, extra-base hits (35) and total bases (149). To make room for the rookie on the roster, the Guardians optioned outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez to Columbus.

