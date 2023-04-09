Guardians’ rally in 12th inning to beat Mariners 7-6

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez slid past catcher Cal Raleigh’s tag to score the winning run in the 12th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Teoscar Hernández’s two-out single gave the Mariners a 6-5 lead in the top of the 12th, but Seattle’s bullpen faltered again. Ramírez beat the throw from second baseman Kolten Wong on Josh Bell’s ground ball. Cleveland rookie Will Brennan tied the game twice — with a two-out, two-run double in the ninth and an RBI single in the 11th.

