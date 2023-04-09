Guardians’ rally in 12th inning to beat Mariners 7-6
By STEVE HERRICK The Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, scores the game winning run past Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh on a fielders choice by Josh Bell during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane]
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez slid past catcher Cal Raleigh’s tag to score the winning run in the 12th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Teoscar Hernández’s two-out single gave the Mariners a 6-5 lead in the top of the 12th, but Seattle’s bullpen faltered again. Ramírez beat the throw from second baseman Kolten Wong on Josh Bell’s ground ball. Cleveland rookie Will Brennan tied the game twice — with a two-out, two-run double in the ninth and an RBI single in the 11th.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Penn Murfee reacts after giving up the game winning run to the Cleveland Guardians during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Bell (55) celebrates with Will Brennan, left, and Myles Straw after hitting into a fielders choice that scored the game winning run against the Seattle Mariners during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrates after scoring the winning run on a fielder choice by Josh Bell during the 12th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)