Guardians promote top prospect Bo Naylor, put RHP McKenzie on injured list

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor warms up before the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland, Oct. 2, 2022. The Guardians called up catching prospect Naylor on Saturday, June 17, one day after they designated Mike Zunino for assignment. (AP Photo/Phil Long)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Long]

PHOENIX (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians called up catching prospect Bo Naylor and put right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie on the injured list on Saturday. The roster moves come one day after the Guardians designated veteran catcher Mike Zunino for assignment. The 23-year-old Naylor was hitting .254 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs at Triple-A Columbus. McKenzie’s elbow issue is the latest injury setback for the right-hander, who missed the first two months with a shoulder strain. The Guardians have high hopes for the hard-throwing McKenzie, who went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA in 30 starts last season.

