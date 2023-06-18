Guardians promote top prospect Bo Naylor, put RHP McKenzie on injured list

PHOENIX (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians called up catching prospect Bo Naylor and put right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie on the injured list on Saturday. The roster moves come one day after the Guardians designated veteran catcher Mike Zunino for assignment. The 23-year-old Naylor was hitting .254 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs at Triple-A Columbus. McKenzie’s elbow issue is the latest injury setback for the right-hander, who missed the first two months with a shoulder strain. The Guardians have high hopes for the hard-throwing McKenzie, who went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA in 30 starts last season.

