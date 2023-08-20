Guardians present Tigers’ slugger Miguel Cabrera with guitar as retirement gift

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miguel Cabrera has owned Cleveland’s pitching staff during his career. The Guardians presented the Detroit slugger with a guitar as a retirement gift before his final game at Progressive Field on Sunday in which he batted cleanup for only the second time this season. The guitar, honoring Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame connection, had the name “Miggy,” plus Cabrera’s picture and his No. 24 on the front. Cabrera, 40, is retiring at the end of the season. The teams finish the season with three games in Detroit. Cabrera is batting .308 (282-for-917) with 50 homers and 176 RBIs in 248 career games against Cleveland. He’s hitting .297 (145-for-488) with 26 homers and 89 RBIs in 126 games at Progressive Field.

