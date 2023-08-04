Guardians place slugging 1B Josh Naylor on 10-day injured list with oblique strain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has been placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. That leaves Cleveland without one of its top power hitters for now. Naylor sat out the team’s past two games in Houston with the injury. The Guardians entered the weekend 2 1/2 games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central. Naylor has been Cleveland’s most productive middle-of-the-lineup hitter all season. He’s batting .306 with 15 homers and a team-high 79 RBIs. Earlier this week, the Guardians traded slugger Josh Bell to Miami. They also placed infielder Tyler Freeman on the injured list with a strained right shoulder.

