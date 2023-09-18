Guardians place rookie pitcher Tanner Bibee on injured list, ending right-hander’s solid season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians rookie pitcher Tanner Bibee’s strong season is over. Cleveland placed the right-hander on the injured list with hip inflammation. Bibee established himself as a frontline starter in 2023 while leading a pitching staff decimated by injuries. He left his start on Saturday night against Texas after 5 1/3 innings with what the team called tightness in his hip. The 24-year-old did not travel with the Guardians on their trip to Kansas City so he could receive treatment. Bibee finished 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 25 starts, striking out 141 in 142 innings.

