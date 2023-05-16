Guardians place Ramírez on bereavement list, recall Rocchio from Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians placed All-Star third baseman José Ramírez on the bereavement list and recalled hot-hitting infielder Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus. The team made the moves ahead of the opener of their three-game series against the White Sox. It’s not yet known how long the defending AL Central champions will be without Ramírez, who is batting .285 with four homers and 22 RBIs. Josh Naylor will take Ramírez’s No. 3 spot in the lineup while Gabriel Arias will start at third in the series opener. This will be Rocchio’s second stint with Cleveland. However, the 22-year-old didn’t make his major league debut when he was brought up in April.

