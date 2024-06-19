Guardians place key reliever Nick Sandlin on 15-day injured list before game against Mariners

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Sandlin, a key member of the Guardians’ league-best bullpen, was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with low back inflammation. Cleveland is in the midst of a three-game home series against Seattle. The right-hander has ranked among the American League leaders in appearances all season, posting a 5-0 record and 3.49 ERA in 33 games. The Guardians’ relievers lead the majors with a 2.41 ERA, 20-7 record, 60 holds and a .194 opposing batting average. Cleveland has the only bullpen with a sub-3.15 ERA and the lone group holding foes below a .202 average.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.