Guardians place key reliever Nick Sandlin on 15-day injured list before game against Mariners

By BRIAN DULIK The Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin heads out to warm up before the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Sandlin, a key member of the Guardians’ league-best bullpen, was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with low back inflammation. Cleveland is in the midst of a three-game home series against Seattle. The right-hander has ranked among the American League leaders in appearances all season, posting a 5-0 record and 3.49 ERA in 33 games. The Guardians’ relievers lead the majors with a 2.41 ERA, 20-7 record, 60 holds and a .194 opposing batting average. Cleveland has the only bullpen with a sub-3.15 ERA and the lone group holding foes below a .202 average.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.