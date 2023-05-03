Guardians pitching prospect Espino has surgery, out 1 year

By The Associated Press
FILE - Former Cleveland Indians second baseman Carlos Baerga, right, watches as Daniel Espino, left, a right-handed pitcher from Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Ga., speaks to Indians personnel over the phone after they selected Espino No. 24 in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Secaucus, N.J. Espino, Cleveland's top pitching prospect, is expected to be sidelined for at least one year after having right shoulder surgery Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, FIle)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland’s top pitching prospect Daniel Espino has had right shoulder surgery and is expected to be sidelined for at least one year. The Guardians say the 22-year-old had an operation to repair an anterior capsule in his shoulder on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Guardians have high hopes for the hard-throwing Espino, who was recently shut down after experiencing soreness and inflammation. He’s been dealing with arm issues for nearly a year. Espino was drafted in the first round in 2019 and quickly climbed in Cleveland’s system. He struck out 152 in just 91 2/3 innings in 2021.

