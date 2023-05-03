Guardians pitching prospect Espino has surgery, out 1 year

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland’s top pitching prospect Daniel Espino has had right shoulder surgery and is expected to be sidelined for at least one year. The Guardians say the 22-year-old had an operation to repair an anterior capsule in his shoulder on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The Guardians have high hopes for the hard-throwing Espino, who was recently shut down after experiencing soreness and inflammation. He’s been dealing with arm issues for nearly a year. Espino was drafted in the first round in 2019 and quickly climbed in Cleveland’s system. He struck out 152 in just 91 2/3 innings in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.