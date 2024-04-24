Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams has setback in recovery from elbow injury, will get injection

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians starter Gavin Williams has suffered a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury and will be shut down for at least another week. Williams, who was expected to be in Cleveland’s rotation, hurt his elbow while throwing a weighted ball during spring training in March. The right-hander pitched three innings in a simulated game on Saturday in Arizona and felt soreness afterward. Manager Stephen Vogt said Wednesday that Williams will receive an anti-inflammatory injection. He won’t throw for another week before being re-evaluated. The 24-year-old Williams went 3-5 with a 3.29 ERA as a rookie last season.

