Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco placed on IL and won’t face his former team, the Mets

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been placed on the 15-day injured list with an acute neck spasm. He had been scheduled to start Tuesday night against the New York Mets. The 37-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Mets before returning to the Guardians as a free agent. The right-hander is 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA in nine starts for Cleveland, which dealt him to New York with shortstop Francisco Lindor in 2021. The Guardians are now without a majority of their rotation. Ace Shane Bieber had Tommy John surgery in April and prospect Gavin Williams has been sidelined for two months with right elbow inflammation.

