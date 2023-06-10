Guardians option reliever James Karinchak to minors after latest ineffective outing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians reliever James Karinchak has been optioned to the minor leagues following his latest ineffective outing. The team made the move a day after the right-hander allowed one run and walked two in the eighth inning of the Guardians’ 10-9, 14-inning comeback win over the Houston Astros. The 27-year-old Karnichak will go to Triple-A Columbus to work on his mechanics. The Guardians brought up left-hander Tim Herrin to take his roster spot. This is Herrin’s third stint with the club in 2023. Karinchak is 2-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 32 games this season.

