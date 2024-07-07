Guardians option LHP Logan Allen to minors; 2nd starter sent down by AL Central leaders in a week

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians’ starting rotation remains under construction. Cleveland optioned left-hander Logan Allen to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, one day after he struck out a season-high nine in 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants. The somewhat surprising move comes a week after the AL Central leaders sent Triston McKenzie down to the Clippers after he struggled in recent starts. Allen is 8-4, but he has a 5.67 ERA in 18 starts. On Saturday, he allowed just two runs but walked four. Manager Stephen Vogt said the club needs more consistency from Allen. The move opens a roster spot for right-hander Spencer Howard, who was acquired Friday in a trade from the Giants.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.