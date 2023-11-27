Guardians new manager Vogt rounds out staff, brings back long-time coaches Alomar Jr. and Willis

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt has rounded out his staff, retaining Sandy Alomar Jr. and Carl Willis — two long-tenured coaches under former manager Terry Francona. Vogt was hired earlier this month by Cleveland despite not having any managing experience. He’ll have continuity in Alomar, who will coach first base and the catchers, along with Willis, who has had a major impact in the Guardians developing one of baseball’s best pitching staffs. Alomar has been on the team’s staff for 15 seasons, and Willis 14. Vogt has also named Craig Albernaz his bench coach. He’ll replace DeMarlo Hale, recently named Toronto’s associate manager.

