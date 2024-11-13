Guardians manager Vogt tweaks staff after winning AL Central title. Willis, Alomar Jr. both return

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians manager Stephen Vogt made some tweaks to Cleveland’s coaching staff following his successful first season with the club. Vogt was selected a finalist for AL Manager of the Year after leading the Guardians to 92 wins and an AL Central title. He promoted Craig Albernaz to associate manager. Albernaz was the club’s bench coach in 2024. The team also promoted Grant Fink to be the team’s hitting coach. He’ll replace Chris Valaika, who joined manager Terry Francona’s staff in Cincinnati. Two mainstays are returning for Cleveland as first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will be back in 2025 for his 16th season and Carl Willis for his 15th. There had been speculation Willis might join Francona.

