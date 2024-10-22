Guardians manager Vogt confident team can make another strong title run after coming up short in ’24

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Vogt had some rookie season as Cleveland’s manager. Although he never managed before, the Guardians hired Vogt and he more than lived up to hopes by leading the Guardians to an AL Central title and deep postseason run. Cleveland advanced to the ALCS before losing in five games to the New York Yankees in a series that could have gone either way with a pitch here, hit there. Vogt said he stayed in the dugout after the final out to watch the Yankees celebrate to help motivate him for next year.

