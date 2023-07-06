Guardians manager Francona honors Larry Doby’s legacy by writing Hall of Famer’s number 14 on cap

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians manager Terry Francona felt he needed to do something more to honor Larry Doby. On the 76th anniversary of Doby breaking the color barrier in the American League. Francona wrote the Hall of Famer’s No. 14 on his cap before Wednesday’s game. As the national anthem was played, Francona said he looked at Larry Doby Jr., who was in attendance, and felt moved to make a personal tribute. A seven-time All-Star, Doby played for the Guardians from 1947-55 and helped Cleveland win its last World Series title in 1948. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1998 and died five years later.

