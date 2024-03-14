Guardians lose a key reliever for season and have a starter that won’t be ready for opening day

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Guardians reliever Trevor Stephan pitches in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, May 26, 2023, in Cleveland. Stephan, who was expected to set up All-Star closer Emmanuel Closer, will undergo ulnar collateral ligament surgery within the next two weeks after being examined by Drs. Keith Meister and Neal ElAttrache. The team made the announcement Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

The Cleveland Guardians have lost a key reliever for the year and one of their starters won’t be ready for opening day. Trevor Stephan will have ulnar collateral ligament reconstructive surgery after being in line to set up for All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase. The Guardians also say right-handed starter Gavin Williams will begin the season on the injured list because of elbow discomfort. Cleveland isn’t the only team with an ailing pitcher. Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams won’t throw for six weeks and the two-time All-Star could miss at least three months because of two stress fractures in his back.

