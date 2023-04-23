Guardians LHP prospect Logan Allen making major league debut

The Cleveland Guardians have called up top pitching prospect Logan Allen. The left-hander will start against Miami in his major league debut. Allen was Cleveland’s second round pick in the 2020 amateur draft. He has allowed two earned runs and struck out 20 over 14 1/3 innings in three starts at Triple-A Columbus this season. Allen is 18-7 over parts of three minor league seasons.

