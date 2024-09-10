Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo loses bid for perfect game with two outs in the 7th inning

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians left-hander Joey Cantillo retired his first 20 batters before Andrew Benintendi singled with two outs in the seventh inning to give the Chicago White Sox their first baserunner. Cantillo struck out Corey Julks and retired Luis Robert Jr. on a liner to right field before Benintendi hit a grounder into right. Benintendi advanced on a wild pitch before Andrew Vaughn dumped an RBI single into left. Cantillo has 10 strikeouts in his fifth career start and sixth major league appearance overall. The 24-year-old Cantillo has thrown 99 pitches, 65 for strikes. He is looking for his first major league win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.