Guardians’ José Ramírez finishes one homer short of membership in baseball’s exclusive 40-40 club

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez never got to take a swing at history and a place in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. In the end, 40-40 was just out of reach. Cleveland’s All-Star third baseman finished one home run shy of becoming the seventh player to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in the same season, denied the chance when the Guardians’ regular-season finale against the Houston Astros was canceled by rain on Sunday. Ramírez, who had 41 steals, also ended with 39 doubles, leaving him one short of being just the second player with 40 homers, 40 doubles and 40 steals in a season. While disappointed, Ramírez made a promise to Guardians manager Stephen Vogt that he’ll do it next year.

