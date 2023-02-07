Guardians hire first female on-field coach in club history

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have hired the first female on-field coach in club history. Amanda Kamekona, a former star softball player at UCLA, has been hired as a hitting instructor for the team. She will be based at the team’s year-round complex in Goodyear, Arizona, where she’ll work with the team’s developmental players. The 36-year-old’s hiring continues a trend throughout Major League Baseball of teams adding female coaches to their staffs. The Guardians have had women coach mental skills, but have never previously had a female instructor working with players on the field.

