Guardians end 20-inning scoreless streak, Thomas hits RBI single in 1st inning of ALDS Game 4

DETROIT (AP) — Lane Thomas ended the Cleveland Guardians’ 20-inning scoreless streak with an RBI single in the first inning of AL Division Series Game 4 against the Detroit Tigers. Steven Kwan led off with an opposite-field single to left, extending his postseason hitting streak to nine games. Kyle Manzardo singled, José Ramírez flied out and Kwan stole third. Josh Naylor struck out and Thomas drove a first-pitch sinker to right against right-hander Reese Olson, who did not allow a run in the first inning of 22 regular-season starts.

