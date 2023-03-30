Guardians complete deals with All-Star 2B Giménez, Stephan

SEATTLE (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians locked up two more key players to long-term contracts before opening another season. The AL defending champions signed All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez to a seven-year contract and completed a four-year deal with reliever Trevor Stephan before facing the Mariners in their opener on Thursday night. Giménez’s $106.5 million deal runs through the 2029 season and includes a $23 million club option for 2030. The 24-year-old Giménez was one of the league’s best all-around players last season, batting .297 with 17 homers and 69 RBIs while winning a Gold Glove. Stephan went 6-5 last season as one of the league’s top set-up relievers. Giménez finished sixth in MVP voting.

