Guardians coach Willis out of hospital, cleared to travel

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis was released from the hospital and cleared to rejoin the team. Willis became light-headed prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies and was taken for tests. The team said the 62-year-old will travel with the Guardians, who open a three-game series in Boston on Friday. Willis is in his seventh season on manager Terry Francona’s staff in Cleveland. He was also with the club from 2003-09. A former big league pitcher, Willis has been instrumental in helping develop some of Cleveland’s top pitchers, including Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner.

