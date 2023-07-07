Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase withdraws from All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has withdrawn from next week’s All-Star Game in order to spend time with his pregnant girlfriend in the Dominican Republic. The 25-year-old Clase was named to his second straight AL All-Star team. He will not participate in activities related to the game in Seattle. The right-hander is tied for first in the major leagues with 42 appearances and ranks fourth with 24 saves. He will remain with the Guardians through Sunday, when they complete their home series with Kansas City.

