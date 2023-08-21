Guardians claim C Eric Haase off waivers; veteran was released by Detroit and returns to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eric Haase’s baseball journey has brought him back to Cleveland. The Guardians claimed the veteran catcher off waivers. That’s just two days after he was released by the Detroit Tigers, the team he grew up in Michigan rooting for and played on for four seasons. The 30-year-old Haase broke in with Cleveland, which drafted him 2011. He made his debut for the club in 2018 and played two seasons for the Guardians before being traded. The Tigers designated him for assignment after Haase struggled at the plate this season. To make room for Haase, the Guardians designated catcher Zack Collins for assignment.

